Jewish Educational Alliance honors community members

The 105th annual meeting was held Wednesday night for the Jewish Education Alliance.

It's not just another meeting, it's a special gathering to honor community members.

Tom Kohler was presented with the JEA Community Service Award.

The Henry Center College Scholarship was handed out to Emma Loncon and the Kay Becker Israel Scholarship presented to Tomer Locker.

There were additional President's Awards given to Jason Rich and Harold Yellin.

"We're just happy to have so many people here. We're very proud of the fact that we've been able to provide services to not only the Jewish community but the entire community of Savannah for so many years,” said Jewish Educational Alliance President Joel Greenberg.

Greenberg stepped down after serving two years as JEA President on Wednesday night. Scott Samuels is set to take over for a one-year term.

