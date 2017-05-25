National Hurricane Center to release 2017 Hurricane Season Forecast Thursday

The National Hurricane Center is set to release an updated 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast Thursday at 11 a.m.

Previous outlooks have been released by Colorado State University and companies that provide long-term or seasonal weather forecasts. CSU is forecasting a near-average or below-average hurricane season, while others are forecasting more tropical activity.

Regardless, there is a higher-than-normal amount of uncertainty with the upcoming hurricane season due to the development, or perhaps lack of development, of El Nino. What initially looked like a guaranteed El Nino event has now become more uncertain.

This is important because the presence of El Nino would generally increase the amount of wind shear across the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, limiting the potential for tropical development and organization.

The absence of El Nino may mean weaker wind shear and a more favorable environment for tropical development. Factoring in the vast amount of warm water that is present across our oceans, the stage would be set for a more active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of May 25th, the First Alert Forecast team is not tracking any "tropical trouble spots" across our part of the world.

