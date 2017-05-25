GSP investigates early morning crash on Hwy 17 South in Richmond Hill

A crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 in Bryan County Thursday morning caused major traffic backups and delays.

A Bryan County Sheriff's deputy at the scene tells us a car ran into the back of a cement truck on Hwy 17 southbound, just south of Richmond Hill at mile marker 2 (Proman Hill Road).

The person in the vehicle that hit the cement truck was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with unknown injuries. The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

The southbound lanes of Hwy 17 were completely shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes of 17 are now back open to traffic.

The Georgia State Patrol (Rincon Post) is handling the investigation.

