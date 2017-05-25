Employer orientation held for Savannah's Summer 500 program

More than 450 students from Savannah will have the opportunity to earn a few extra dollars this summer.

An employer orientation was held Thursday morning with the nearly 150 companies participating in this year's Summer 500 program. Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the goal of the program is to give opportunities to those wanting to gain employment skills.

"I'm just excited for these kids because I just remember my first opportunities. I remember how much I matured, how much responsibility I was able to pick up over time. My accountable picked up. All the things that enter into being an adult, it can only be learned at the workplace," the mayor said.

More than 800 applications were received for Summer 500 this year.

