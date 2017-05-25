Coast Guard warning Lowcountry boaters of leftover Hurricane Matthew debris

Summertime is coming soon - which means boats will be out along the Lowcountry's coast, but officials are warning them to be extra careful this year because of the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Matthew.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary says there's still plenty of debris left from the storm - only it's no longer floating and can't easily be seen on the surface. They're warning boaters to be prepared should they encounter debris. Make sure you have the proper safety equipment, including life jackets for every person on board, and a throwable life preserver that's easily accessible.

"There's still a lot of stuff floating and it's now submerged just below the surface. There was a boat two weeks ago that had three engines on the back - two of them got knocked out from hitting something that was submerged underwater, so it's still...there's still a lot of debris out there," said John Handfield, Vice Flotilla Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

They're also asking boaters to be considerate of damaged docks that may still be out there after the hurricane. Watch your wake and speed when out around docks and closer to shore.

