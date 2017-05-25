GBI investigating death at Tattnall County Jail

The GBI is investigating after responding to the scene of a death at the Tattnall County Jail around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators responded at the request of Tattnall County Sheriff, Kyle Sapp. Preliminary information indicates that around 4 p.m., the Reidsville Police Department, with assistance from the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office, arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of domestic violence and obstruction of an officer. Investigators say he was taken to the Tattnall County Jail and placed in a holding cell by himself due to his intoxication.

Officials say jail staff had contact with the man several times with no issues until around 7:30 p.m., when he was found hanging in his cell. Aid was rendered and EMS responded for medical treatment, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah. An independent investigation will be conducted by GBI to determine what happened during the incident. When it's complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for any action they deem appropriate.

