Glynn Co. officials searching for missing elderly woman; foul play suspected

An investigation is underway into foul play in Glynn County regarding the disappearance of an elderly lady.

On May 23 just before 11:30 a.m., officers went to check on 72-year-old Ms. Linda Mansfield at her home on Mackay Drive, to find that she wasn't there. They found the circumstance of her disappearance to be suspicious and filed a missing person report.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives found evidence of foul play. They are actively trying to find Ms. Mansfield as well as any information that may be related to her disappearance. Officials say she was last seen during the week of May 15.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call Glynn County PD at 912.554.7802, or silent witness at 912.264.1333.

