'Latitude Margaritaville' coming to Hardeeville in 2018

A new community coming to Hardeeville will bring a taste of Margaritaville to the Lowcountry.

Latitude Margaritaville is set to be developed on US 278 and will feature homes for the 55 and better community with a "no worries" tropical vibe, along with a 290,000 square foot retail center which will include one of the world famous Margaritaville restaurants.

"Hardeeville is the gateway to the resorts of the Lowcountry, and will now be the place for retirees around the country who want to enjoy the beauty and amenities of the region," said Mayor Harry Williams, Hardeeville.

It won't located far from I-95. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.