USCG confirms identities of missing boaters after fishing boat capsizes off Tybee Island coast

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed the identities of the three passengers missing after fishing vessel Miss Debbie overturned during severe weather Tuesday night.

The operator of the boat, Gary McGowen, is missing along with passengers Benjamin Dover and Isaac West. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in the search and rescue efforts. Officials say the life raft was deployed, but empty. They say the longer the timeframe, the wider their search gets. They have yet to find any debris or personal items from the passengers or the boat.

Crews are continuing to search off of South Carolina’s coast near Daufuskie, Turtle and Hilton Head Island. Their boats have been out patrolling the waters and they have been searching from the sky with helicopters and planes.

Officials say conditions have made this search difficult, with windy conditions delaying them from being able to send a dive crew out to search.

Crews are planning to continue to search through the weekend since they say they will already be out here patrolling for Memorial Day crowds.

