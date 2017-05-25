Good News: Presidential Letter Exhibit

Congregation Mickve Israel has been corresponding with U.S. Presidents since the first one was sworn in. Now, those words and letters are on display for all to see.

Bernardo Hirschman traveled all the way from Washington D.C. to discover some American History in Savannah.

"We were aware of the presidential letters. We came to see the Synagogue mostly. To have it all in one place is very nice," Hirschman said.

Hirschman and his wife were among the growing number of people visiting the Temple Mickve Israel Museum this week, just a pair out of dozens of walk-ins every day in addition to planned group tours. Many of them came for the opening of the museum's Presidential Letter Exhibit.

"It's amazing. We have letters spanning the entire history of our country, plus we have the very first letter of a sitting president to a Jewish community," said Rabbi Robert Haas, Congregation Mickve Israel.

The letters were written by 14 different presidents - from Washington to Eisenhower to Obama - some free-hand, some typed, but all written directly to Mickve Israel over the last 228 years.

"Originally, we sent a letter to George Washington, congratulating him on his inauguration, and he sent the letter back using some of the same language, talking about freedom and the belief that everyone has rights in this country. And then over the years, we've sent them over and over again for different things. We have letters from other people as well, but of course, the presidents are especially amazing," said Rabbi Haas.

They are also quite popular. The Mickve Israel Museum, which attracted more than 11,000 visitors last year, has been especially busy this week.

"Oh, it's amazing. It's a piece of history, and one of the amazing things to me is, I also look at it as a history of letter writing. Of course, the American presidents and the American people have had some affection for us Jews and protected and defended us, and we are very good, very happy," said Maureen Gordon, Docent, Mickve Israel Museum.

Congregation Mickve Israel offers tours of its sanctuary and museum Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. - excluding Jewish and federal holidays.

