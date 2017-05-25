Savannah City Council tables 'tourist tax' until further notice - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah City Council tables 'tourist tax' until further notice

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

During meetings on Thursday, the Savannah City Council voted to table the 25-cent fee until further notice. 

The 25-cent flat service fee, nicknamed the "tourist tax", would have applied to sales with a $10 minimum in the Historic District. 

Some of the money from the fee would have provided an additional 30 Metro police officers to patrol the streets of downtown. 

