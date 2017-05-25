Consider This: Good News- May 25, 2017

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories, and we start with a Movement in Park.

Our very own Dawn Baker hosted the fourth annual Movement in the Park event last weekend. The goal is to get people from our community moving so we can get healthier and live a healthy long life, as well as help fund the Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy.

Unity in the Community was the goal Saturday in Guyton Gym.

Organizers held the event to get people talking and when they did, the community benefited from what was said. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office led the dialogue, with the primary topic being how the community could better interact with law enforcement. The event also included pastors, former school principals and elected officials and was open to all corners of the community to express themselves.

And finally this week, a changing of the guard at the JEA during the annual meeting, as well as some well-deserved recognition.

Dr. Joel Greenburg, in his final act as the organization’s president, handed out awards to several people who are making a huge difference in our community. The JEA Community Service Award was presented to Tom Kohler and the President's Award was given to both Jason Rich and Harold Yellin. Scott Samuels was installed as the JEA’s new president.

If you have a good news story or a good news video to share with us, please email them HERE.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.