Training center to honor former Chatham Co. Sheriff Al St Lawrence

The final touches are being done to Sheriff Al St Lawrence Range and Training Center, which serves as not only a training complex but also a memorial for the 23-year sheriff of Chatham County.

The center will honor the sheriff who passed away after a battle with cancer. The complex started off as an empty field with targets but has been developed into a large complex for training purposes and for other public safety agencies.

"This is to honor Al St Lawrence's legacy. It was because of him that this center has grown to what it is today. It just started off as an empty field with a couple targets in the background and eventually he started expanding it,” Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Pete Nichols said.

