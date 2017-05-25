7 behind bars after large-scale drug seizure in Savannah

Seven people are behind bars as a result of a drug investigation by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.

Undercover officers were conducting surveillance on a group of people outside an apartment on Westlake Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday when they saw several large bags of marijuana being distributed among the group. When the undercover officer approached along with marked detectives in marked police vehicles, the group scattered, discarding the drugs and a firearm. Detectives then found the discarded drugs.

The seven suspects arrested are as follows: Marvin Williams, 19, Akeem Williams, 24, Antwan Speaks, 28, Sharron King, 27, Antwan Bush, 21, Andre Ferguson, 29, and Duane Hawkins, 55.

A K9 Unit also conducted a free air sniff around three vehicles involved in the suspected drug activity. Searches of the vehicles resulted in more drugs and a gun.

In all, 1,563.8 grams of marijuana, 21.8 grams of crack cocaine, 2.1 grams of heroin, seven Ecstasy pills, 28 Oxycodone pills, five digital scales, two stolen firearms, and $1,026 were seized.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.