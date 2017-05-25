Metro looking for woman suspected of May 21 theft

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspected of a theft that took place on May 21.

Police say the suspect is described as a white female, appearing to be in her late-20s to mid-30s. She may be driving an older model, blue Satum.

Anyone with information is on the suspect's identity or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly linked to investigators is open at 912.525.3100 or 912.525.1296.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.