Hurricane Matthew After Action Report presented at Savannah City Council

Savannah City Council received a Hurricane Matthew After Action Report on Thursday.

The report is timely, with June 1 being the start of hurricane season. The Emergency Management Director for the City of Savannah spoke to council members to tell them what needs to be improved, knowing the preparedness level was not as good as it could have been.

Those with the city led off by telling us FEMA has now reimbursed the city over $8 million. During 2016 and 2017, over $18 million was spent by the city. Debris removal is complete and additional applications are being sent to FEMA in regards to those expenses. One of the biggest areas the city wants to improve in is planning, saying they feel like they should have activated logistics and personnel two days prior to when we saw them activate the Thursday before Matthew's arrival on Friday, Oct. 7.

Another issue was the lack of training for those working and the need for a city representative in CEMA's headquarters.

"That is correct. We need to have that executive senior leader in the county's Emergency Operations Center to provide us with that 30,000-foot view, and then move people as needed by the request of CEMA," said David Donnelly, Emergency Management Director, City of Savannah.

Donnelly did say they'll be assigning people to classes soon to help with the training. Overall, the council and Emergency Management officials feel like good work was done based on the fact that the last time they were in this situation was during Hurricane Floyd.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.