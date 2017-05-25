Savannah City Council approves more funding for Project DeRenne

It's a project that has been in the works since 2011 and was part of last week's WTOC Investigation. Project DeRenne was among two dozen studies the City of Savannah has conducted.

In fact, the city has already spent $3.4 million studying the project. Thursday, they approved to spend another $1.3 million tax dollars.

This project is not being spearheaded by the Georgia Department of Transportation because DeRenne Avenue is not a state route.

GDOT officials are however helping oversee the project.

"It's a pretty complex project and I don't know the intricacies as well as some of the project team or the City of Savannah. It's had its challenges as far as the environmental realm and they are working through that, but it's going to be a complex environmental document to deliver and that just takes time,” said GDOT District Engineer Brad Saxon.

There are five phases to this project. They are still in phase three. That includes environmental review and preliminary design.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.