Severe weather leaves mark in Toombs County

Severe weather passed through Montgomery and Toombs counties Wednesday night, sparing any major damage but definitely making its presence known - especially in Vidalia.

It brought down trees and powerlines and left its share of debris. Crews have already begun cleaning up the minor to moderate damage the storm left behind - and it left as quickly as it came. Winds peeled the brand new metal roof off the top of the Onion Inn. Owners got the call after the storm left that side of town in the dark.

"There were power lines in the parking lot. We rode through the property and there was just debris everywhere,' said Nissa Mitchell, Co-Owner.

The winds bent a flagpole to an angle. It snapped power poles and trees and pulled other trees up by the roots. Emergency crews are thankful for the calls they didn't get.

"We have not had any injuries per se, just lots of tree damage, some structural damage...but, a lot of tree damage," said Chief Brian Sikes, Vidalia Fire Department.

By mid-morning, it was down to cleaning up and making repairs.

"Nothing compares to a life. It's just a mess. It's just debris; just material stuff," Mitchell said.

The message from plenty of people is that it could have been much worse.

