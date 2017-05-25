Hurricane preparedness meeting held at the Bluffton Police Department

A hurricane preparedness meeting will be held Thursday night at the Bluffton Police Department.

Bluffton's Emergency Management Division, Engineering Department and Beaufort County Emergency Management will all be there to answer questions.

The focus will be on how to protect yourself, your family and your property if a hurricane should hit.

Bluffton Police and Emergency Management also spoke about the lessons they learned during Hurricane Matthew. According to police, only half of the town’s population evacuated. With these meetings, they hope folks will take the threat of these storms more seriously and be ready.

“How do you prepare a plan? How do you prepare a hurricane kit? What are those conversations you need to have with your kids about hurricanes? One of the strong messages we want to get across to the public this year is wind is not the only thing that comes with a hurricane. Water is a large factor," said Joy Nelson, with the Bluffton Police Department.

If you couldn't make it out Thursday night, they're going to hosting another session next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the same location.

