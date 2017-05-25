Child seriously injured in crash at intersection of Rogers, Caro - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Child seriously injured in crash at intersection of Rogers, Carolan streets

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of Rogers and Carolan streets.

An official with Metro said a child has serious injuries after running out in front of a car.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. 

