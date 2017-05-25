4-year-old boy dies after being hit by car on Rogers Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is issuing a warning and words of caution for drivers to slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods now that school is out in the county.

Police also want parents to keep a close eye on their children when they're outside. All of this after a 4-year-old boy died from his injuries after being hit by a car Thursday on Rogers Street near Carolan Street in Savannah.

No matter how familiar with the boy or his family, several residents WTOC spoke to said the shock of what happened is still very fresh, as is the heartbreak.

The driver told police they simply didn't see the boy in time as he ran out in front of the vehicle on Rogers Street.

"Could have been anybody's child, you know? And my heart goes out to the family,” said Sonya Newton, who lives near the scene of the incident.

Newton says the boy had recently turned four and that her family was at the birthday party.

"Yes, we had a wonderful time. He enjoyed himself. And he opened his little gifts. I'm emotional right now. It hurts,” Newton said with tears in her eyes.

As a mother with young children, Newton said keeping an eye on children is crucial, along with responsible driving in residential areas.

"These people that are driving these cars and stuff that's flying up and down the road, they also need to be aware and take caution. Cause there's a lot of kids around here. And we all is like a whole big family,” she said.

SCMPD's Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating. The driver is cooperating with police and isn't currently facing any charges.

"Driving in an area where there's a lot of pedestrian traffic, a lot of children walking around, you just need to be careful, use due care when driving through those areas. Reduce your speed, even if it's below the speed limit and just drive safely,” said Lt. Anthony Gallo, with SCMPD.

Lt. Gallo also cautions parents to limit outdoor play to certain areas, definitely away from roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015 one in every five children under the age of 15 who were killed in traffic crashes were pedestrians.

