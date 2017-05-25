Hundreds attended hurricane presentation at Sun City

Ready or not, hurricane season starts one week from Thursday, on June 1st.

That was the theme for the Sun City Hurricane Presentation Thursday morning in Pinckney Hall.

More than 400 residents listened to the hurricane readiness presentation. Even though most of the people who attended evacuated for Hurricane Matthew, they still had questions and concerns about evacuating.

Tom Yurkin, chief of security for Sun City Hilton Head lead the conversation with the help of Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Hardeeville Police, Beaufort Emergency Management, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

WTOC's Jamie Ertle, utilities, and other media were on hand to help spread the news. The "real" news as the aforementioned first responders stressed, not the "Facebook" news, which can be just hearsay or opinion.

Jamie helped residents down the first alert news and weather app.

