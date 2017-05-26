Savannah High assistant principal not offered new contract

Savannah High School's assistant principal that was arrested and charged for reportedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student has now bonded out of jail.

Former Savannah High assistant principal accused of sexual assault released on bond

Savannah High School's assistant principal will not be working for the school district next year.

Savannah-Chatham County school officials say Marvin Johnson was not offered a new contract and he will not be employed with them for the 2017-18 year.

Johnson does have a right to appeal and ask for a fair dismissal hearing.

He is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. According to the police report, the incident happened back in January.

Johnson is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

