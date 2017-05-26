Savannah High assistant principal not offered new contract - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah High School's assistant principal will not be working for the school district next year.

Savannah-Chatham County school officials say Marvin Johnson was not offered a new contract and he will not be employed with them for the 2017-18 year.

Johnson does have a right to appeal and ask for a fair dismissal hearing.

He is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. According to the police report, the incident happened back in January.

Johnson is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond. 

