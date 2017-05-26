One person dead in overnight house fire on Fernwood Drive in Savannah

One person has died in a house fire overnight on Fernwood Drive in Savannah.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 2100 block of South Fernwood Drive.

#SCMPDalert 1 deceased from house fire in 2100blk of S Fernwood Dr. pic.twitter.com/lwh6rnULAk — SCMPD (@scmpd) May 26, 2017

A neighbor tells us an elderly man lives in the home and was not in the best health. They said people would come by from time to time to check on him.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Savannah Fire and Metro Police are currently on scene investigating.

WTOC is at the scene working to get updates. Stay with us for latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.