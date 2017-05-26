Law enforcement urge safety as millions expected to hit the roads for Memorial Day holiday weekend

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
One person has died in a house fire overnight on Fernwood Drive in Savannah.More >>
Friday is the kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Law Enforcement officers say they expect heavy travel on the roads starting Friday at 5 p.m. through Monday.More >>
Savannah High School's assistant principal will not be working for the school district next year.More >>
The United States Coast Guard has confirmed the identities of the three passengers missing after fishing vessel Miss Debbie overturned during severe weather Tuesday night.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of Rogers and Carolan streets.More >>
