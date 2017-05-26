Law enforcement urge safety as millions expected to hit the roads for Memorial Day holiday weekend

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Friday is the kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Law enforcement officers say they expect heavy travel on the roads starting Friday at 5 p.m.

AAA projects 39.3 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away from home this Memorial Day weekend. Almost 35 million of those travelers will be hitting the road. That is the highest number in 12 years and it presents a distinct danger when combined with holiday related impaired driving.

Officials say drivers will see more police officers on Georgia and South Carolina roadways during the Memorial Day holiday. Law enforcement officials are reminding people to not drink and drive, do not text and drive, and to be on the lookout for motorcycles.

Georgia Highway Safety officials are also reminding citizens to wear their seat belts and life vests.

To help reduce those needless tragedies this weekend, AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to plan ahead if they are celebrating with alcohol. This means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, staying where you are celebrating or finding another safe way home.

For those who do not have a plan in place, AAA and Budweiser are offering the Tow to Go program this weekend. Starting Friday, May 26 through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 30, AAA will provide free tow trucking services to drivers within a 10 mile radius. Keep in mind the service is available in Georgia but not South Carolina.

Tow To Go Guidelines:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

To request the Tow to Go service, call (855) 286-9246.

If you are traveling by air this holiday weekend, get the latest information from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport by clicking here.

