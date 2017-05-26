Alma man arrested on computer pornography, child exploitation ch - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Alma man arrested on computer pornography, child exploitation charges

Franklin David McCrea (Source: Alma Police Department) Franklin David McCrea (Source: Alma Police Department)
BACON CO., GA (WTOC) -

A 49-year-old Alma man is behind bars after being arrested on charges of computer pornography and child exploitation. 

Alma Police and the GBI executed a search warrant on Franklin David McCrea's law office on Monday, May 22, seizing several computers for forensic evaluation. 

McCrea was arrested by Alma PD's Criminal Division and Crime Suppression Unit Thursday without incident. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly