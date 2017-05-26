Douglas man arrested for stealing nearly $17K worth of personal property

A Florida couple has died as a result of the injuries they suffered from a crash on Highway 204 on May 23.More >>
The Alma Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Douglas man May 23 on burglary charges.More >>
A 49-year-old Alma man is behind bars after being arrested on charges of computer pornography and child exploitation, Thursday evening.More >>
The on-ramp to I-95 southbound is closed at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway due to an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
