Douglas man arrested for stealing nearly $17K worth of personal - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Douglas man arrested for stealing nearly $17K worth of personal property

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

The Alma Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Douglas man May 23 on burglary charges. 

On Thursday, May 26, police executed a search warrant at Christopher Dean Dyal's home on Blue Bell drive, recovering almost all of the $17,000 worth of personal property reportedly taken by Dyal. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly