Elderly FL couple dies as result of injuries sustained in Savannah wreck

A Florida couple has died as a result of the injuries they suffered from a crash on Highway 204 on May 23.

Police say 83-year-old Robert Hume was traveling in a vehicle with his wife, 79-year-old Daisy Hume around 2:20 p.m. when it happened. They both passed away Friday morning.

Savannah-Chatham Metro's Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating the crash. An initial investigation revealed that Robert Hume was driving in the left lane of Highway 204 when he, for unknown reasons, put the vehicle in reverse near the exit to Highway 17. Another vehicle traveling behind him struck the rear of Hume's vehicle.

Officials say all parties received serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.