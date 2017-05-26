NWS confirms Wednesday night's storm in Vidalia as EF-1 Tornado - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

NWS confirms Wednesday night's storm in Vidalia as EF-1 Tornado

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
TOOMBS CO., GA (WTOC) -

The storm that swept through Vidalia Wednesday night has been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Atlanta as an EF-1 tornado. 

NWS said the estimated top wind speed was 95 miles-per-hour. 

