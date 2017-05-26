‘The Deck’ holds grand opening party on Tybee

Just in time for the holiday weekend, a new beachside restaurant has opened on Tybee Island.

"The Deck" held its grand opening party Friday and its owners say they are bringing tastes from all around the world to Tybee.

"We're giving our guests now a beach vacation. We want each of our locations to make you feel as though you're going away somewhere, taking you away from Savannah. Not that Savannah's not beautiful, but it gives you somewhere to go in your own city,” said Director of Operations Stephen Hamile.

The Deck is being opened by the Collins Restaurant Group, which owns and operates the Collins Quarter in Downtown Savannah.

