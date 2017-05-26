AAA says gas prices will increase this Memorial Day holiday

AAA says it expects more than 39 million Americans to travel more than 50 miles for the unofficial start of summer.

Over 88 percent of those travelers will drive to their destinations despite higher prices at the pump. This year, expect to see the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015. We spoke with one AAA official who has some tips to help you stretch the fuel in your fuel tank.

"You should fill up when it's around a quarter of a tank or so. Other things you can do to avoid emissions and just make things easier is to fill up early in the morning or in the evening when you're not in the heat of the day. Those are all things that will help," said Marty Durbin, Executive VP, American Petroleum Institute.

Click here to see the pump patrol section of our website.

