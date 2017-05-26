Metro trying to identify pair suspected of pickpocketing elderly woman

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair suspected of a theft that took place in the 8100 block of Abercorn Street, April 24.

Police say the suspects are a heavyset black female and a thin black male, who worked together to pickpocket an elderly victim under the guise of offering her assistance while shopping. The female suspect appears to be in her late 30s to mid-40s, and both suspects are also suspected in a separate theft incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at 912.351.3403. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

