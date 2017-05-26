Officials reiterate safety practices ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

As the busy holiday weekend approaches, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety has some advice for travelers.

Officials are anticipating lots of traffic on the roadways - from the interstates to the backroads. According to their office, 561 people have lost their lives on Georgia roads so far this year. That number is slightly lower than this time last year, but they know this weekend will bring an increase. They actually expect more people on the roads this weekend, one reason being that gas prices are down to roughly $2 a gallon across the state. Combine that with good weather and more people will travel. State leaders want you to drive sober, slow down, and focus to live through the weekend.

"We want people to get out and have a good time, but be assured, law officers - state and local - will be out there to enforce traffic laws, especially seat belt laws, as we begin our Click it or Ticket campaign," said Harris Blackwood, G.O.H.S. Executive Director.

Many think most of the road deaths happen out on the interstates, but deaths on state routes and county roads outnumbered those on the interstate seven to one.

