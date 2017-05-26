SC DNR to have increased presence for boating safety over Memorial Day weekend

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer. Which means more boats out on water, along with an increase in law enforcement to make sure everyone is safe.

Officials are gearing up for a busy weekend for boating, but they want to make sure people are being safe especially when they say alcohol may be involved.

While consuming alcohol on the water is legal, the state prohibits anyone from operating a moving motorized vessel or vessel under sail on the water while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. SC DNR will be out concentrating on BUIs or boating under the influence. The consequences could mean fines, license suspensions, or even jail time.

This weekend they want to remind folks to make sure they are being safe and boating sober.

“It’s just that leaves their mind once they get on the water. They feel like, you know, all the cares are, just they’re on the water and everything’s good, you know? And it’s just like driving a car. You must be under that legal limit of 0.08. You must be responsible. It’s just like driving a car,” said PFC Josh Reid, with SC DNR.

SC DNR says they will have a large presence of officers out on the water. They’re even calling in for patrols to be out through Monday night.

