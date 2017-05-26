SACS investigating SCCPSS after complaints filed about the board

The new Savannah-Chatham County Public School superintendent has her work cut out for her.

Dr. Ann Levett is starting off with a divided board in her support and an investigation that could potentially threaten the district's SACS accreditation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools is the organization that validates your child's education. They accredit all schools, colleges and universities not only in Georgia but all of the states in the southeast. SACS is now investigating the school district after they received a complaint about the school board.

It's still unclear what exactly was said in that complaint but district officials confirm out-going Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lockamy received a letter from SACS a couple of months ago and the district has been corresponding and cooperating with the organization.

I'm told, based on SACS preliminary findings, they have enough information to launch a formal investigation. The agency plans to send investigators to conduct an on-sight investigation by interviewing board and district officials.

We sat down with the new superintendent Friday about how she is handling the pressure.

When asked if she was concerned about what could be found, Dr. Levett responded, "Anytime you have an investigation you are concerned about what they might find. And I think we should all be concerned about that. But I also feel that an investigation also gives you an opportunity to say you are doing this well, you may want to be cognizant of this behavior which may not be appropriate and it gives you an opportunity to correct things that may not be in line with what the standards indicate. I don't feel it's necessary to say, to defend remarks that are made that are not accurate. What I feel is the legacy of success that Dr. Lockamy certainly led. I contributed to that, and I'm very proud of what I've been able to do. If you're a leader, you have to have courage."

It's unclear when exactly investigators will be here and how long their investigation will take. But losing their accreditation would jeopardize every student's future, including college opportunities and scholarships.

Outgoing superintendent, Dr. Lockamy, is technically still on board until May 31.

He announced his retirement back in November. Dr. Lockamy has been with the school system for 11 years.

