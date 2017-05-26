Moon Star the dog gets a prosthetic leg

The Beaufort County School District sent us a video of Moon Star the dog.

She is now walking on all fours with the help of some Bluffton High School students. They created a prosthetic leg using a 3D printer.

Friday, local elementary school students got to meet her.

"It's really nice as a tech coach in our school district to get to see students being innovative, using technology like 3D printing,” Estee Williams said, who is the owner of Moon Star.

"It gave me a better chance to, like, see how the prosthetic leg looked and how it worked,” Coosa Elementary 5th grader, Tucker Mickel said.

The prosthetic leg project took about five months to complete.

