Chatham Co. Commission approves budget for Tybee Island's beach renourishment project

Money is coming to help renourish Tybee Island's beaches after the devastation of Hurricane Matthew.

Chatham County commissioners approved funds to go to the project, which will get started later in the year. We caught up with Mayor Jason Buelterman to learn more about the importance of the project. He says they are all very appreciative of the support of the Chatham County Commission. Hurricane Matthew made major changes to Tybee Island's beach.

In all, the renourishment project costs $4.655 million. Of that figure, $2.8 million comes from the Army Corps of Engineers, $155,000 comes from the City of Tybee, and on Friday, Chatham County approved their portion of $1.7 million.

Every commissioner voted yes, but two of the commissioners voiced their opinion about not feeling welcome to enjoy Tybee. Commissioner Tabitha Odell and Commissioner Jay Jones spoke their concerns.

"Tybee Island has said some things in recent months about not always being open to all people, so I want to make sure it is clear that Tybee Island understands that they have to have support from the county as well," said Commissioner Jones, District 6, Chatham County.

The renourishment is set to begin in November and last through January 2018.

