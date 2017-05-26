Tim's Take: Web.com Tour

Savannah celebrated along with Skidaway Island earlier this week when it was announced that the Web.com Tour would be bringing a tournament to The Landings, beginning next year.

While the event will be held on a private course, it'll be something for the entire Savannah community to enjoy.

"We are very excited to be here at The Landings Club today for today's Web.com announcement," said Stewart Moore, Director of Communications, Web.com Tour.

"Professional golf will return to Savannah on March 26 through April 1 of 2018 with the Web.com Savannah Golf Championship," said Dan Glod, President, Web.com Tour.

The wait for another Pro tournament here wasn't overly long - just four years since the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf left, and there is more than one reason why the young guys will be rushing back to a place the old guys never wanted to leave.

The Landings and its pristine Deer Creek course is where the tournament is going. Savannah is what got it here.

"I can assure you, this tour travels the world; 16 states, five countries; and just so you people know - and I know this will be no surprise to you - but everywhere you go, if you ever do mention Savannah, you always get the same response of, 'Oh, I love that city.' So, we are honored to be here today," Moore said.

The city supported the Legends well enough to keep it here for 11 years, proved itself as a viable host site, and The Landings was always a big part of that support, contributing the bulk of the tournament's volunteer base.

"Most of the nonprofits that we have in Savannah would not run without the volunteers at The Landings," said Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Savannah.

Now, the roles will reverse, with the Savannah Golf Championship very much a Landings event that can be enjoyed by and will only succeed with the backing of the entire Savannah community.

"When you look at this opportunity, we are here because we believe in this community and we believe in this city," said Glod.

Starting next spring, more than ever before, those two will seem like the same thing.

