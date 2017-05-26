Good News: Fundraiser for teen fighting cancer

Kyle Railey is having a trying start to his final summer before high school. The rising ninth grader at Effingham High underwent surgery to treat a brain tumor on Wednesday and is still recovering.

He and his family are also getting a lot of support from their community. Gilbert Straub, who owns and operates five Bojangles restaurants in the Coastal Empire, is holding a fundraiser for Kyle on Friday night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Ten percent of sales from all five of Straub's locations will be donated to Kyle's family to help offset medical expenses. That includes the Bojangles' in Pooler, Port Wentworth, Hinesville, and Ogeechee Road and DeRenne Avenue in Savannah. They'll also be accepting cash donations to help the family, as well as gifts for the honor roll student who enjoys soccer, Star Wars, and American History.

"Being close with his family, I saw what they were going through emotionally and how brave and well Kyle was doing, we thought 'what could we do to help, and many people were asking what they could do to help, and as a company with Bojangles, we said 'maybe we can do a fundraiser that might help them financially.' We have donation boxes out at all of the restaurants and all of them have money in there. It's obviously people who don't know Kyle, but just knowing the situation, they're willing to help," Straub said.

We were able to speak to Kyle's mother over the phone Friday morning, who says Kyle is doing great following his surgery.

