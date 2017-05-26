New SCCPSS Superintendent talks 5-4 vote

This week's vote approving the Savannah-Chatham County School Board's only final superintendent candidate is getting a lot of attention for a lot of different reasons.

WTOC's David Klugh has been following that vote and the fallout since. He spoke with Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, to learn more about her opinion on all of this moving forward.

It's important to start by reminding folks of the gauntlet anyone who took this superintendent job was walking into. Dr. Levett is under no illusion that her winning this position was going to make her life easier. However, in talking to her Friday, it was clear that at that board vote Monday, Ann Levett had hoped the divide would have changed in 12 years.

"I don't feel it's necessary to say, to defend remarks that are made that are not accurate. What I feel is the legacy of success that Dr. Lockamy certainly led, I contributed to that, and I'm very proud of what I've been able to do. If you're a leader, you have to have courage," she said.

Dr. Levett has been criticized for having a temper with colleagues; that she has even been reprimanded by Dr. Lockamy in the past for her treatment of others. An open records request last week got us a copy of her personnel file with the district. What they sent us has nothing that even resembles such a reprimand or any other disciplinary letters with the school system.

