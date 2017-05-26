First phase underway of new Effingham Co. recreation complex

The first phase of the Effingham County Recreation Complex is moving along just off Highway 21 between Rincon and Springfield.

Effingham County's recreation director says he anticipates the facility to open to teams this winter.

The complex will spread across a 120-acre site and feature state-of-the-art fields and accommodations for a variety of sports.

County officials say the new fields will allow for more sports to play simultaneously, instead of only at the facility off Highway 119.

"Next year it will give us a little leeway, we won't have to have quite as many Saturday games. Hopefully, they'll be packed with tournaments here and different things,” said Effingham County Recreation Director Clarence Morgan.

The facility will be named after Morgan, who has been involved with the recreation services for a half-century in some capacity.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.