U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing boaters one mile off Tybee coast

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed the identities of the three passengers missing after fishing vessel Miss Debbie overturned during severe weather Tuesday night.

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed the identities of the three passengers missing after fishing vessel Miss Debbie overturned during severe weather Tuesday night.

The search continues for three missing boaters off the coast of Tybee Island.

The search continues for three missing boaters off the coast of Tybee Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for the three missing boaters one mile northeast of Tybee Island.

The search was suspended at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, three full days after the “Miss Debbie” was capsized during severe weather off the coast of Tybee Island.

The Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center was notified at 6:22 p.m. on Tuesday of an emergency position indicating radio beacon activation registered to the “Miss Debbie.”

The operator of the boat, Gary McGowen, is missing along with passengers Benjamin Dover and Isaac West. The boat was based in Swan Quarter, North Carolina.

A 45-foot response boat and an Air Station helicopter were deployed at 7:35 p.m. and reached the Miss Debbie at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday to find it capsized.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Georgia and South Carolina DNR, and Savannah Fire and Emergency Services have all been involved in the search.

Coast Guard assets have covered 1,800 square miles over 72 hours searching for the three missing boaters.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.