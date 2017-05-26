The ‘Run Across Georgia’ begins in Savannah

This weekend, a 260-mile run in honor of those people who have championed the American Spirit.

The annual "Run Across Georgia" starts in Savannah and ends in Columbus.

Teams took off from Granger Nissan in Savannah on Friday. They will relay across the state, finishing up on Sunday.

“Run Across Georgia” benefits House of Heroes, an organization recognizing and honoring veterans in need of assistance in maintaining their homes.

For this year's run, our Columbus sister station WTVM is taking part.

"This is our first time doing something like this. Running across Georgia. I mean, 260 miles is a pretty crazy feat if you think about it, so we're trying not to think about it too much, but again it's for a really great military cause,” said Jason Dennis, an anchor at WTVM.

Over the last nine years, the run has raised over $700,000.

Good luck to all the participants!

