Fort Stewart soldier charged with DUI after crashing into cemetery

A Fort Stewart soldier has been charged with DUI after crashing his car into a cemetery.

According to Georgia State Patrol, at least five graves were damaged at Gum Branch Baptist Cemetery in Hinesville.

"This is actually my aunt and uncle's grave and my cousin is buried here. Part of his gravestone is over here and we don't know where the rest of it is,” said Janine Graham.

"He was by himself, single vehicle. Luckily, nobody else was around. Luckily, he's not even injured at all,” said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White.

Trooper White identified the soldier as 33-year-old Staff Sgt. Keith Carter.

Not only was Carter allegedly drunk, troopers say he was speeding and admitted to texting and driving as well.

(The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.)

