High pressure to keep holiday weekend warm and dry

High pressure will remain in the area over the holiday weekend, keeping the area warm and dry for beachgoers. A weak cold front is expected to move in and stall across the Coastal Empire and Low Country early next week. That will increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 00s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. West winds will fluctuate between 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.

Memorial Day will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will dip into the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will remain partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with a 30 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will stay in the lower 70s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows continue on in the lower 70s with a 20 percent of rain.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

