BCSO respond to armed robbery in Okatie

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Wendy's restaurant on Palmer Grace Drive in Okatie at 11 o'clock on Friday evening after receiving a report of an armed robbery. 

The manager of the restaurant told officers that an African-American male arrived at the restaurant clothed in a gray sweatsuit and a camouflage covering to hide his identity.

The man withdrew a black handgun and asked for money. He promptly fled the scene in an older, silver sedan after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. The car is believed to be a Honda.

If anyone has any information involving this incident please contact the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communication's Center at (843) 524-2777. 

