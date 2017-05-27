1 HAAF soldier dead after vehicle rollover

One Army soldier is dead after sustaining serious injuries on Friday in Al-Hasakah, Syria.

The Department of Defense reports that Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, of Loganville died after a "vehicle rollover related accident".

CBS 46 confirms that the soldier was using a non-tactical vehicle when the vehicle rolled over, killing him.

Murphy was in the 1st Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment, a unit which is based in Savannah at Hunter Army Airfield. He was deployed to Syria to support Operation Inherent Resolve.

Murphy was posthumously recognized with the Army Commendation Medal.

The incidents surrounding the vehicle rollover and Spc. Murphy's death is still under investigation.

