Hwy 80 closed to traffic coming off of Tybee due to fallen power pole

Highway 80 is closed to traffic coming off of Tybee due to a fallen power pole.

According to Georgia Power, a vehicle hit a power pole shortly before 5 p.m. The power pole was broken, causing them to have to lift it and reset it with concrete and after they will put wires back up.

They estimate that they will not be done until 10 or 11 p.m.

