Bug fest 2017 held at Savannah Children's Museum

Bug Fest 2017 was held at the Savannah Children's Museum on Saturday.

The annual family friendly celebration was buzzing with bug crafts, activities and workshops all about celebrating insects. This year attendees could learn about bees from the Coastal Beekeeper's Association and enter the Insectarium with Armstrong State University's Entomology class, among other things.

"Enjoy learning about bugs and getting to interact with bugs and insectivores and animals," said Jessica Paterson, Savannah Children's Museum Operation Supervisor. "And, to eat a bug and join our eat a bug club and gain a certificate. So, we've got lots of educational activities going on and some bug yoga and some bug improv, so just having a lot of fun really based around insects."

In addition to the bugs there were also reptiles on hand from the Georgia Reptile Society.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.