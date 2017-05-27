Savannah Mile hosted by Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire

The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire hosted the annual Savannah Mile on Saturday.

This walk and run honors fallen first responders, their families and our military heroes. The highlight of this run is when some of the first responders compete in their full gear in the heat.

The Two Hundred Club provides immediate financial assistance to the family members of local law-enforcement officers, EMS and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty.

"When I leave the house in the morning, my wife's pretty much assured that I'm coming home," said Loweel kronowitz, Chairman of the Two Hundred Club. "When these guys strap it on in the morning, we want to hope that they're coming home but you never know, you just never know. We want to make sure that they're safe and so we want to make sure that they know that if there's ever a tragedy, we will be there standing behind them."

100 percent of the money raised will be used by the Two Hundred Club to help those families of fallen first responders.

